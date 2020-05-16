Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In A Skintight White Dress Eating Noodles In Her Kitchen

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her 842,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a sexy double Instagram update taken from her kitchen. The picture was taken in Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia, as the geotag indicated. The lighting was fairly dark, but fans were still able to see the stunning marble countertops in her space based on how she posed.

In the first snap, Tarsha leaned one forearm on the counter and held a fork with the other. A cup of noodles was placed in front of her, and she was pulling several strands of noodles out of the cup as she posed for the camera. Though her activity was casual, but ensemble was anything but. Tarsha rocked a figure-hugging white dress from online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has worn many times before on her Instagram page. She made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging them in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The dress showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin straps stretched over her shoulders. The top portion of the dress revealed plenty of her sun-kissed skin, and the bottom hugged every inch of her toned curves. The hem of the dress came just a few inches down her thighs, and the look likely revealed her incredible stems as well, although they were out of the frame of the shot

Tarsha’s long locks were parted in the middle and they tumbled down her chest and back in soft curls. The lighter shade clued many of her fans in to the fact that she was trying out a wig. Though she was simply hanging out at home, as her caption indicated, her beauty look was glamorous. She appeared to have a shimmering eyeshadow on that caught the light, and long lashes that accentuated her gorgeous gaze. She also seemed to have slicked on a peach lip gloss, and posed with her mouth open in the seductive snap.

She altered her pose just slightly in the second snap, staring at the camera as she held a fork in her cup of noodles. Her curves looked incredible in the skintight ensemble, and her fans couldn’t get enough.

The post racked up over 21,400 likes within just three hours, and also received 245 comments from her fans.

“Hair goals,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Omg this suits you so much!” another follower added.

“Only you could make a cup of noodles look that good,” one fan commented.

Tarsha loves to showcase her curves in revealing attire, whether she’s hanging out at home or out and about. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap taken in a parking garage in which she rocked a pair of denim shorts and a black corset top.