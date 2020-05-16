Peta Murgatroyd Posts Cute Dance Video As Husband Maks Tells Her ‘There’s Absolutely Nothing Savage About You’

The 'Dancing With the Stars' veteran totally kills his wife's vibe as she does the 'Savage Challenge.'

Peta Murgatroyd posted a hilarious video after her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy killed her vibe during her attempt at the “Savage Challenge.” The 33-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro dancer was interrupted by her husband and son just as she started doing the viral social media dance.

In a cheeky video spoof, Peta was wearing a black bra and gingerbread-themed pajama pants while in the kitchen of her Los Angeles home as she began doing the popular dance spawned by the Megan Thee Stallion song. The popular pro dancer only had the chance to do about two moves when her husband showed up to tell her she’s not as “Savage” as she thinks she is.

After Peta sang the lyric, “I’m a Savage,” Maks told her, “No you’re not.” The DWTS mirrorball champ then pointed out his wife’s wedding ring as he said, “You’re married.”

“And a mom,” Maks added as he handed Peta their three-year-old son Shai.

The Dancing With the Stars veteran then delivered the most crushing blow of all to his wife as he tucked a dishtowel into Peta’s bra to cover her up.

“And there’s absolutely nothing savage about you,” he said.

The trio then danced together in the kitchen as they finished out the too-cute clip.

In the caption to the video, Peta joked that her husband is trying to kill her vibe.

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends reacted to the Chmerkovskiy family’s hilarious spoof.

“OK now this is PURE GOLD,” one fan wrote.

“Soooo cuuuuute! [Maskim Chmerkovskiy] [Peta Murgatroyd], love the end!” another wrote.

Others assured Peta that she is indeed a savage.

“You’re a hot mom and wife,” one fan wrote.

“Moms are the ultimate savages!” another added.

The “Savage Challenge” has been a viral sensation with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to TV star Kerry Washington showing off their moves to the song on social media.

In addition to their own take on the “Savage” dance, Peta and Maks have been having a lot of fun on TikTok and Instagram by posting other “challenge” videos. Last month, the adorable duo showed off their skills in the viral wine-drinking challenge that has been making the rounds, and it’s no surprise that they totally nailed it.

The celebrity couple has also been keeping busy in other ways while self-isolating in California. Peta and Maks have regularly posted quarantine workout videos, online dance lessons, and more for their fans.