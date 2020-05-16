Brazilian Twins Bia & Branca Feres Are Twice As Nice In Matching Sequined Bikinis

Brazilian swimming twins Bia and Branca Feres stunned their 924,000 Instagram followers with a fun Friday snap where the two were twice as nice in sequined bikinis.

Despite no water or ocean visible in the photo, the background looked very much like a seaside cliff. Coupled with the twins’ attire and the geo-tag, which was the coastal Angra dos Reis region of Rio de Janeiro, it seemed as if the pair was enjoying a day at the beach.

The bikini set worn by the duo was matching in style, though worn in two different colors. The top was a classic triangle cut with string ties that wrapped around the neck in a halter style.

The bottom was a traditional brief cut, with ties around the hips. Sequins covered both pieces of the garment, adding some glamor to the casual outing.

One twin wore the bikini set in black, with her light brown hair styled into a deep side part so that beachy waves cascaded past her shoulder down to her waist.

The other opted for a bright silver hue, while sweeping her hair into a practical ponytail.

Though the caption for the photo was in Portuguese, it roughly translated to the twins expressing their happiness that the end of quarantine was in sight. The pair added that they were most looking forward to seeing their loved ones, and asked fans if they missed hugging their friends and family as well.

Fans awarded the shot over 16,000 likes and more than 520 comments.

A majority of the comments were unsurprisingly in Portuguese, with many users calling the twins “lindas,” i.e. beautiful. However, the two do have international fans as well, who were sure to express their thoughts on the pair.

“Wow you’re so amazing,” one awestruck fan gushed, along with two red hearts and a heart-eye face emoji.

“Gorgeous,” added a second, also using the heart-eye face in addition to the fire emoji.

Others used the more universal language of emoji, with the heart-eye face, red heart, kissing face, and applauding hands often appearing as popular choices.

Bia and Branca are no stranger to posting popular uploads on Instagram, and are well-known Brazilian television personalities in addition to growing their sizable social media accounts.

The two originally found fame as professional swimmers, even joining the national team for synchronized swimming. The duo were part of the Brazilian team that won third place at the 2007 Pan American Games.

Their love of swimming has led to a large number of bikini pictures, like when the pair stunned fans in matching leopard-print sets late week.