Kyle Richards Responds To ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Stars After She Is Called ‘Kind Of Vanilla’

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' veteran insinuated that other stars of the Bravo franchise aren't authentic.

Kyle Richards is clapping back after a fellow star from the Real Housewives franchise described her as “kind of vanilla.”

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Kyle, who is the only original star left from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills original lineup from 2010, reacted to former Real Housewives of Orange County stars Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson’s apparent diss about her during an Instagram Live chat this month.

During the chat, OG Housewife Gunvalson described Kyle as “kind of vanilla” and always “playing the safe lane,” as she insinuated the RHOBH star is too boring to warrant her massive Bravo paycheck.

In response, Kyle told Us: “Well, A) they don’t know how much money I make. B) Like I say, I don’t play it safe. I’ve had a lot of issues over these years, 10 years, a lot of them.”

Kyle, who recently accused her RHOBH co-star Denise Richards of “staging scenes,” went on to say she won’t do anything “just for TV purposes” as she took a jab at Judge and Gunvalson.

Kyle added that if playing it safe means not “getting drunk and putting my tongue in another married woman’s mouth, on or off-camera,” then she’s fine with playing it safe. Kyle was clearly referencing Judge’s hookup with co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke in her retort.

But Judge said the whole situation is a misunderstanding and that she is not in a feud with Kyle.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum denied ever calling Kyle “vanilla” as she noted that the Halloween actress incorrectly attributed the shady comment to both her and Gunvalson by using her tryst with Braunwyn as an example of how the RHOC stars are not authentic.

“I talked to Kyle and things are fine,” Judge, 52, told The Daily Mail.

Judge also posted a funny comment to Kyle’s latest Instagram photo of her and her 12-year-old daughter, Portia, posing with one of their dogs.

“Love you Kyle,” Judge wrote. “Can’t wait to put my tongue down your throat. I kid.”

Fans know that during her 10 seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle has been anything but boring. The RHOBH veteran spawned one of the biggest storylines in Real Housewives history when she outed her own sister, Kim Richards, as an alcoholic during a heated argument on the season 1 finale of the Bravo hit.

Since that time, Kyle has been involved in plenty of juicy storylines on the Beverly Hills-based reality show. Last season, Kyle’s argument with Lisa Vanderpump made headlines after her former bestie’s husband, Ken Todd, kicked her out of their mansion with the words, “Goodbye Kyle!”