Kelly Clarkson Shares The Big Surprise She Woke Up To: ‘It’s May In Montana’

Kelly recently got a big wintery surprise when she woke up in Montana, where she's been riding out the coronavirus.

Most of the U.S. may be gearing up for the summer, but the same can’t be said for Kelly Clarkson as she continues to ride out the coronavirus pandemic in Montana. The Voice coach took to Twitter on March 15 to share a pretty big surprise she woke up to that morning, as she revealed that instead of starting her day with some bright sunshine for spring, she was instead greeted by a “winter wonderland.”

Kelly shared a 12-second long video with her 12.3 million followers on the social media site which showed her as she drove through a snow storm in the northern state.

The “I Dare You” singer shot the clip from inside her vehicle as she made her way along a road with two tire tracks carved through through the thick snow while a wintery flurry continued to come down around her. The road was flanked by trees on either side, which were also covered in the white stuff, while the sky above her was pure white with snowflakes.

As Kelly made the trip with a gray marl winter hat on her dashboard, she talked fans through her surprise of waking up to see such wintery weather towards the end of spring.

Woke up to a winter wonderland here in Montana! pic.twitter.com/KKPlacp85J — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 15, 2020

“Well, it’s May in Montana! There you go,” Kelly quipped from behind the camera.

“Woke up to a bunch of snow,” the mom of two said with a laugh as she made her way along the road.

The star then added, “We’re gonna get there,” as she added a sarcastic, “Great.”

The video has been viewed over 64,000 times in the first 15 hours since she shared it to her account. Plenty of Twitter users shared their thoughts on the less than warm weather.

“Das WHY I don’t live there!!” one person joked.

“Fun!!! Sitting in Texas heat and I’m jealous if your snow. Enjoy!!!!” a second Twitter user said.

Another told Kelly that the winter scene was actually “very fitting” for them because they’d recently listened to Kelly’s 2013 Christmas album, Wrapped In Red.

The American Idol season 1 winner spent her time in lockdown alongside her husband and children at their cabin in Montana, which is where she’s remotely recorded new episodes of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

But while Kelly probably won’t get to see any summer sunshine just yet, she still seems to have had a pretty great time with her family in the wintery state over the past few weeks.

Kelly previously gave fans a look around her Montana cabin and the vast grounds that surround it as she revealed what she and her nearest and dearest have been getting up to while in lockdown.