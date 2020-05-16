‘General Hospital’ Is Seemingly Diving Into A Drug Addiction Story Line Involving Sasha

General Hospital has taken on many real life issues over the years, including AIDS, mental health, and the recent Alzheimer’s story involving Mike and Sonny. Now it appears that drug addiction may just be the next one on the horizon for the ABC soap.

Sasha Gilmore is a mess these days since choosing to let Michael go for the sake of keeping his son, Wiley, safe from his villainous mother. However, the pain that she is in knowing that the man that she is in love with married her best friend has taken a toll on her. So much so that she can’t seem to get it together. On Thursday’s General Hospital, Sasha was handed some cocaine from Maxie’s assistant to “help” her get through the Deception photo shoot. At the end of the show, the vial was completely empty. Spoilers from Soap Central teases that Sasha will find her escape from her heartbreak. That seems to suggest that she will be addicted to drugs pretty quickly.

Viewers weren’t too sure if Sasha actually snorted the cocaine or if she might have dumped it out into the trash. She seemed to have pulled herself together for the photo shoot. Either she did that herself or she had a little help.

Sasha is having a day, West Coast. Can she pull herself together before the Deception shoot goes off the rails?

General Hospital fans did point out a couple of things about this scenario if she did happen to have used the drug. First off, they wondered how she actually knew how to snort the cocaine in the first place. There were no other signs that she did, other than the empty vial.

Another thing that they pointed out is that it was pretty full, and if Sasha used the whole thing, then it may have killed her being the first time that she used it. Or she would have been acting higher than she did. Nonetheless, it does appear at this point that she did and this will be the start of a drug addiction story line for Sasha.

This new story may also tie in with Cyrus Renault since he traffics drugs through Port Charles. Maybe Sasha’s drug problem will somehow be the thing that ultimately takes Cyrus down.

While Sasha is dealing with her broken heart, her ex is battling the mother of his child in court over his custody. Coming up next week on General Hospital, Nelle will be introducing her new husband, which is seemingly Julian Jerome. Of course, there could be a twist coming. You just never know when it comes to Nelle.