Carrie Underwood’s Husband Shares Adorable Rare Photo Of Son Jacob: ‘My Little Farm Helper’

Mike Fisher and his 1-year-old son did some work together on their farm this week.

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher treated fans to a rare glimpse at their youngest son on social media this week. The retired ice hockey player took to Instagram stories on the evening of May 15 to proudly show off a new photo of his youngest son, 1-year-old Jacob, as he gave him a hand on their family farm.

The sweet new snap showed the youngster while he walked barefoot along the grass with his dad as they tended their horses together.

Little Jacob looked extra small next to the fence — which was double his height — and the large animals. He gazed up at a dark brown and a dark gray horse which were both stood behind the tall wooden fence. A third black-and-white horse could also be seen in the background.

In keeping with the couple’s decision not to show their sons’ faces on their social media pages for privacy reasons (they’re also parents to 5-year-old Isaiah who only sporadically appears on their accounts), Jacob’s face couldn’t be seen in the snap as he looked on at the animals.

His gorgeous light blond hair, which appeared to be the same color as his famous mom’s locks, was on full display though and he held on to something small in his right hand. The super cute little boy rocked a dark and light blue t-shirt for some quality time with his dad, which was paired with navy blue shorts.

Mike shared a sweet caption on top of the photo. The former Nashville Predators captain told his more than 556,000 followers in a bold white font that his and Carrie’s youngest son was being his “farm helper” for the day.

Though Mike didn’t explicitly confirm in his latest Instagram Stories post that the photo was taken on his and Carrie’s property near Nashville, Tennessee, the twosome have previously told fans that they do have a few animals on their grounds, including horses.

Only two months after they welcomed Jacob into the world in January 2019, Carrie introduced the world to the “newest addition” to their family on her own Instagram account. She shared a photo of Mike in a black cowboy hat in a field on their property alongside a black-and-white horse, who she confirmed was named Bojangles.

Though the twosome only rarely share photos of their two young sons, the sweet new snap of Jacob followed another upload of the youngster to Mike’s Instagram account only last week. Fans got another peak at the 1-year-old in an adorable Mother’s Day post Mike shared for Carrie and his mom, Karen Fisher, on May 10.