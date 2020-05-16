Nazanin Mandi Stuns Fans In Fitted Polka Dot Dress

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to share a number of photos of herself in eye-catching outfits. The model is known for her outfit posts on the social media platform and has left her followers stunned with her most recent upload.

In the first two frames, the 33-year-old — who is married to R&B singer Miguel — wowed in a fitted yellow dress with white polka dots printed all over. The garment fell just below the knees and was buttoned up from the front. The bright number displayed a hint of her decolletage, collarbones, and her arms. Mandi sported her short dark curly hair down and accessorized herself with earrings and a ring. To complete the look, she put on white heels and sunglasses. For her makeup application, she appeared to have on lipstick, eyeliner, eyeshadow, and mascara.

In the first shot, Mandi was photographed from head to toe in front of a sandy beach. However, the background was faded. She held onto a pineapple in her right hand and rested it beside her. The former R U the Girl contestant looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and placed one leg in front of the other.

In the next slide, she held onto the white sunglasses on her head and sported a mouth-open expression. Mandi put the pineapple on the white surface next to her and rested her hand next to the fruit.

In the next couple of slides, she was captured up close in a white garment. Mandi appeared to be rocking a bold red lip and covered her eyes with white sunglasses. In one frame, she flashed a huge smile and showed off her strong jawline. In the other, she was photographed with three balloons close to her face.

In the fifth pic, Mandi switched it up and posed in a black-and-white dress with black polka dots. She put on a large hat and accessorized with black sunglasses. She was snapped with one hand on her hip and the other raised to her shades.

In the final shot, which was shared in black-and-white, she appeared to be wearing the same ensemble she wore in the first two frames. She rested one elbow on the surface in front of her and put her sunglasses to her mouth.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 35,000 likes and over 560 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“OMG BEAUTIFUL,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“I love everything about this!” another devotee shared.

“I swear you have such elegant beauty,” remarked a third fan.