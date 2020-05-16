‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Monday’s Classic: Brooke & Eric Honeymoon In Luxurious Tent In The Desert

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Monday, May 18 reveals that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will take center stage when she marries her first husband, Eric Forrester (John McCook). The two begin married life with a honeymoon in the desert.

CBS announced that both The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful would pay homage to classic characters central to the sudsers. While Y&R will look back at the Winters family, B&B will remember Brooke and all her epic and dastardly moments.

Brooke & Eric’s Romantic Start

Although Brooke was in love with Eric’s son, Ridge Forrester (then – Ronn Moss), she agreed to marry him because she was carrying his child. She had a genuine affection for Eric and he was besotted with his younger bride.

Since Brooke believed that this would be her only wedding, Eric spared no expense and they got married in Palm Springs, California. After the ceremony, the groom surprised his bride with a hot-air balloon ride.

Horseback Ride Through The Desert

The newlyweds then mounted two horses in the scenic desert and galloped through the golden sand dunes. Brooke was astonished when Eric leads her to a lavish tent in the desert, their very own oasis. They celebrated and consummated their marriage in the wilderness.

B&B fans will enjoy seeing a much younger Brooke and Eric declare their love for each other. At the time they were both so sure that they would overcome everything for the sake of their unborn son.

Ridge Warns Stephanie

Brooke was convinced that Stephanie Douglas (Susan Flannery) would stop their wedding. After all, Stephanie had stalled the divorce proceedings for months. Stephanie hated Brooke and called her the “Slut from the Valley” because not only did she bed her husband of 30 years, but Ridge was also infatuated with her.

So, when the wedding went off without a hitch, everyone thought that Stephanie had let the past go. However, Ridge soon discovered that his mother was still bitter toward Brooke. He tried to convince Stephanie to get on with her own life and to forget about Brooke. But Stephanie was too angry to let Brooke gain everything that she had worked her whole life for. She and Brooke would continue their warfare for decades before finally making peace in the year before Stephanie died.

In the meantime, Ridge had to deal with his own feelings of grief. His father had married the woman he loved and he needed to accept Brooke as his new stepmother.