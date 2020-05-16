’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Stephanie Matto And Erika Owens Break Up After Explosive Fight

Stephanie Matto and Erika Owens have officially called it quits, based on a new 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days sneak peek recently released on TLC’s website.

Stephanie and Erika met online and sparks immediately began flying between the two women. As they got to know each other, they fell in love and started making plans to meet in-person. Stephanie decided to fly from New York to Australia to meet her girlfriend, but when she arrived, the pair had a hard time connecting the way they did online.

While appearing on the show, the pair spent most of their time arguing about different issues, including the fact that Stephanie refused to trust Erika. Erika also found Stephanie to be a bit prude-is compared to the persona she created while chatting online. During last week’s episode, it seemed the women were finally making strides in their relationship but that all changed after Erika revealed that she’s afraid Stephanie would never come out to her family and end up keeping her a secret for their entire relationship. The Australian woman said that she doesn’t want a repeat of her last relationship, where she was kept as a secret from her partners family for almost ten years.

Instead of seeing Erika’s vulnerability, Stephanie fixated on the fact that she was never told about Erika’s previous longterm relationship. The two women had a huge fight and Stephanie left to prepare for her trip home.

During the sneak peek, Stephanie admitted that she still loved Erika and called the other woman to see if they could salvage their relationship.

“So, this trip has had its good moments but it’s obviously had some not so great moments as well, but if there is any way that I could leave here and we not leave on such a bad note, then I would like that,” Stephanie said when Erika arrived to their meeting spot.

Erika listened to what Stephanie had to say but she remained unmoved. She said she simply can’t imagine leaving on good terms with the other woman.

“I came out to my parents because I believed something with us was going to happen and you broke up to me,” she said. “It’s really sh*tty.”

Stephanie went on to acknowledge her insecurities but Erika insisted these issues should have been addressed before they took they relationship offline.

During their interview with the show’s producers, Erika admitted that she simply didn’t “give a f*ck” anymore.

“I just want to forget all of this happened,” she said.