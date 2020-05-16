‘Art Of The Deal’ Co-Author Says Donald Trump ‘Has No Conscience’

In an interview with MSNBC broadcast on Friday, Art of the Deal co-author Tony Schwartz said that President Donald Trump “has no conscience,” Mediaite reported.

Schwartz weighed in on Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, telling anchor Ari Melber that although the president is motivated by the praise he receives, the “deeper motivation is domination, is to win.”

“And that is a function of the fact that he has no conscience,” Schwartz posited.

The author argued that Trump does not care about the fact that tens of thousands of Americans have died from issues associated with COVID-19, claiming that the president’s number one priority is self-preservation.

“The deaths — I know this is extreme — the deaths don’t matter to him.”

Melber reminded his guest of radio host Howard Stern’s recent remarks. Stern said that Trump “despises” working class Americans, many of whom are his supporters. Stern also called on Trump to resign, suggesting that the best move for the president would be to admit that he is not up to task. In fact, resigning would be “patriotic,” the radio host said, adding that he would personally visit Trump at Mar-a-Lago to express gratitude.

According to Schwartz, Stern is right. The author said that Trump “sees the world in terms of winners and losers,” which is why he believes world leaders such as Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un are winners, while ordinary working people are losers.

“If you now take someone who — a working class person who is out of a job or has a drug problem and you say that’s a person who may have voted for Trump, the last thing on Earth Trump wants to do is be anywhere near that person,” Schwartz said.

The Art Of The Deal co-author also discussed Trump’s push to reopen the economy, arguing that the president has been calling for a reopening because he believes that would help him defeat Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee.

Schwartz said that Trump does not care about the health and well-being of those affected by the coronavirus, but “he cares about their votes” and believes the people willing to vote for him would rather resume normal activity and get back to work than have their states stay under lockdown.

The public seems to be relatively happy with how Trump has handled the coronavirus pandemic. According to a Gallup poll released on Friday, Trump’s approval rating is 49 percent. In comparison, Congress’ job approval rating is 31 percent.