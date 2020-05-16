Pia Mia Stuns In Sparkly Lingerie And Dances In A Bathtub In ‘Princess’ Music Video

Pia's video was filmed via FaceTime.

Pia Mia rocked two revealing looks in the music video for her new single, “Princess,” which premiered on Friday. As reported by Paper Magazine, Pia shot the visuals for the upbeat R&B pop song via FaceTime, so she had to make the most of the space that she had. This involved spending some time in her tub while rocking skimpy lingerie covered with glittering crystals.

The song “Princess” upends the trope of wealthy male musicians spending money on spoiling women by casting Pia in the role of a “sugar mommy” taking her man shopping. However, no prince appeared with the singer in her music video. Due to the coronavirus pandemic making it impossible for her to shoot a traditional music video, she had to get creative while flying solo in her own castle. Celebrity photographer Angelo Kritikos directed Pia’s intimate video remotely.

One of the looks Pia rocked was a white bodysuit that was partially covered up by a tiny crop top. The singer’s shirt had the word “double” printed on it in fiery lettering. The front of her bodysuit was completely open, exposing the presumably faux “Princess” tattoo on her toned tummy. The lower portion of the garment featured a lace-up front and a cheeky back.

Pia was later shown wearing glittering lingerie that looked like it was mostly constructed out of strings of glittering crystals. The top half of the garment had tiny triangle cups that left little to the imagination. A few long strands of crystals snaked down Pia’s midsection and connected the bikini-like top to a fringe skirt that was also constructed out of strings of the glittering gems. She was wearing a black thong underneath it.

The singer was shown writhing around on her bed, playing with her tousled blond hair, and filming herself in a mirror. She also danced seductively in various locations around her house, including a bathtub full of water. The video included numerous rear views of Pia’s pert posterior, and she did plenty of flirting with the camera.

Pia’s video and her song received a warm reception from her fans in the comments section of YouTube. Many admirers loved that “Princess” samples the Chris Brown song “Kiss Kiss.”

“She is so underrated!!!! I love her music and her look. She’s a goddess!!!” read one response to her video.

“Didn’t know kiss kiss could get better,” another fan wrote.

“Who saved 2020? PRINCESS,” a third admirer remarked.

However, a few fans were a bit freaked out that they could see the video’s director in the corner of the screen.

“The guy with the camera in the bottom right kinda creeping me out,” read one comment.

In addition to being a singer whose music career seems to be on the rise, Pia is an actress who has appeared in the hit movie After. She’s also incredibly popular on Instagram, thanks to content like the bikini video that she shared with her followers earlier this year.