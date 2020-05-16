WWE News: Former Superstar Claims He Left Company On Bad Terms With Triple H

Former WWE superstar Lio Rush experienced a series of ups and downs while he was in the company. The superstar reportedly upset the locker room on a couple of occasions, which led to an exchange with Mark Henry that Rush believes led to his burial backstage. However, Rush recently opened up about butting heads with another Hall of Famer.

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Rush opened up about his experiences with Triple H. According to the former superstar, he and Triple H had a tendency to disagree with each other on a regular basis, and it may have led to them parting ways on a harsh note.

According to Rush, their disagreements mainly revolved around the former superstar’s character and his place on the brand. He also opened up about how the situation was strange, as he’s always been a fan of “The Game” as a performer, despite their differences as colleagues for the most part.

“I feel like we were just always disagreeing all the time and it sucked because obviously I looked up to Triple H when I was a kid and stuff like that, so it was weird trying to break that separation from being an admirer of his but now, at the same time, I’m an employee of his and he is my boss, so it was hard for me to separate the two and it was kind of disappointing every time I had a conversation with him — but the lack of communication leading up to the initial release was with Hunter.”

Rush worked closely with Triple H prior to his release. Towards the end of 2019, Rush returned to the NXT brand where he subsequently won the Cruiserweight Championship. For a while, it seemed as if his career was back on track following a lengthy hiatus from the company over some behind-the-scenes drama, but his title reign was short-lived.

Rush went on to say that communication between him and Triple H broke down towards the end of his WWE tenure. Rush stated that they’d been having regular conversations with each other when all of a sudden, Triple H stopped responding. That’s when Rush knew that he’d be getting released from the company.

Rush was one of many superstars and employees to be released from their WWE duties last month. The company has been cutting costs as a result of the economic uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, and several of the superstars to go were NXT stars and those who previously had backstage heat in the company.