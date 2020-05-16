‘General Hospital’ Monday Spoilers: Molly Doesn’t Appear To Be In A Celebratory Mood

Molly and TJ have decided to enter into a domestic partnership instead of becoming husband and wife. On Monday’s General Hospital, they will be celebrating with Jordan and Curtis. This is supposed to be a very happy time in their lives, but it doesn’t look like Molly is much in the mood for a celebration.

The new General Hospital sneak peek for May 18 reveals that the two couples will be having dinner at the MetroCourt and talking about the future for Molly and TJ. Jordan and Curtis are both excited that they worked it out and it appears that they will be spending the rest of their lives together. However, Molly still looks like she is unsure about her decision. TJ doesn’t know the truth that she had a one-night stand with Brando Corbin when she thought that they had broken up. Now she looks like a deer in headlights trying to hold it together.

While TJ is completely sure that he wants to spend the rest of his life with Molly, she isn’t as sure as she wants to be. The look on her face in the previews reveals that she is still feeling the guilt of cheating on TJ. Starting a new life with him at this point may not happen unless she decides to tell him the truth or her guilt may just eat her up.

Molly didn't give TJ the answer he was hoping for. Is this the end of their relationship as they knew it?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @haleypullos pic.twitter.com/BtDlOSMfIb — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 28, 2020

There could very well be yet another complication in this couple’s future. General Hospital spoilers tease that someone in Port Charles will end up pregnant soon and it could very well be Molly. When the teaser was first released, fans assumed that it would end up being Molly pregnant with Brando’s baby, but that may have just been the easy choice. Viewers will know soon enough if things get even more complicated for TJ and Molly. An unexpected baby with another man would certainly cause plenty of drama.

Molly had wanted to just tell TJ the truth, but Kristina told her that it would cause more problems. However, Sam suggested that the truth may eventually come out, so spilling now may be the better choice. As of right now, Molly has chosen to keep mum about her and Brando.

Brando had no idea that Molly had a boyfriend when he spent the night with her. Once TJ was found to have been kidnapped, Molly felt terrible about doubting him. It is now eating her up. She may not be able to keep the truth from TJ, especially with all of the excitement buzzing about their domestic partnership.