Reese Witherspoon Does Yoga With Her Dogs In Cute Instagram Update

Reese Witherspoon gave her 22.8 million Instagram followers a glimpse into her life during quarantine during her latest Instagram update, in which she shared a sweet snap of herself with her dogs. Reese didn’t include a geotag on her post that specified where the photo was taken, but she was outdoors on a stretch of vibrant green grass. A large wooden structure was visible in the background, and there were also several trees offering some shade and natural beauty.

Reese had a Lululemon yoga mat laid out on the grass, and was getting active in an all-black workout ensemble. She rocked a black tank top that showcased her sculpted arms and shoulders, and paired it with black leggings that seemed to have some stains on them for a casual vibe. She went barefoot, and had her blond locks pulled back in a messy bun.

Reese didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup, if any at all, for the peaceful snap. She had her legs crossed and her arms placed in front of her chest, eyes closed in a serene expression.

Though the pose would have looked peaceful in most circumstances, Reese’s four-legged family members decided to interrupt her yoga practice by perching in front of her on the yoga mat. Two dogs, both with chic brown leather collars, sat on the mat facing her with eager expressions.

The dog further away from her had a chocolate brown coat, and his mouth was open as he panted eagerly while staring at her. The other dog got up close and personal, with his paws placed right beside Reese’s bare feet, and his snout right by her pressed-together palms.

Reese poked fun at the situation in the caption of her post, and her fans absolutely loved the hilarious glimpse into her yoga sessions. The post racked up over 231,500 likes within just seven hours, including a like from model Lily Aldridge. It also received 1,545 comments within the same time span.

“Those precious faces of anticipation,” one fan commented, referring to Reese’s dogs, and included two heart eyes emoji in her comment.

“Love the dogs! But I’m loving whatever flowering bush is in the background. Living in Pennsylvania, we don’t have anything like that,” another follower remarked, captivated by the gorgeous scenery.

“Upward facing dogs!” another follower added, referencing a common yoga pose with a twist.

“Reese Witherdogs,” a fourth fan commented.

Reese isn’t afraid to share snaps on her Instagram page that have a bit of humor, as another one of her recent shares indicates. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond beauty posted a throwback snap from the ’90s in which she rocked a pale blue tank top with spaghetti straps, several chokers, and had her hair up in a retro style.