Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Insane Body In Two Sexy Gym Selfies

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez thrilled her 120 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a double update in which she showcased her fit physique while she was getting her sweat on. She tagged activewear company Niyama Sol in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, suggesting that her camouflage ensemble was from there.

In the first snap, Jennifer held her phone in one hand while her other forearm rested on a weight nearby. Her long brunette locks were pulled up in a messy bun atop her head, and though she was in the gym, she had on a pair of hoop earrings. Jennifer also appeared to be rocking full eye makeup, including what seemed like bronze shimmering eyeshadow and jet black eyeliner.

She wore a printed sports bra with a simple silhouette and scooped neckline. The bra ended just below her breasts, showing off plenty of her toned stomach. She paired the sports bra with matching leggings, and the waistband of her leggings came to just below her belly button. Her sculpted arms and shoulders were in full display, and the photo focused solely on her upper body. A few details were visible in the background, including large windows with natural light streaming in to illuminate the space.

In the second snap, Jennifer switched up her position and perched on a bench with a mirror in front of her. She spread her legs and held her phone with both hands, propping her forearms on her toned thighs as she delivered a serious expression. The position meant that more of her cleavage was on display, and fans could also glimpse the sneakers she was wearing to complete her ensemble.

She paired the sizzling selfies with a motivational caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update. The post racked up over 730,700 likes within just one hour, and also received 6,570 comments from her eager fans.

“You always make my days better! I love you!” one fan commented.

“We love a fit queen during quarantine,” another follower added.

“You are so beautiful,” one fan said, followed by a string of heart emoji.

“I want to train with you!!” another follower commented, eager to get in the gym with the fit star.

Jennifer works hard to maintain her age-defying physique, and many close to her are in total admiration of her incredible figure. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Jennifer’s friend, actress Leah Remini, admitted on a Today appearance that she has seen Jennifer nude — and that she has an amazing physique.