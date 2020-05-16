Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Showed Off Her Fit Booty In A Thong Swimsuit

Instagram model Viktoria Varga continued to showcase her fit body for fans amid the coronavirus outbreak. For her latest post, she stood near a pool and wore one-piece bathing suit that gave fans an eyeful of her backside as she enjoyed a day at the spa.

The 28-year-old had reason to celebrate as this was her first visit to a spa in months. She was captured in a full-body photograph as she stood on the edge of a pool. Varga had her back to the camera but she still provided viewers with plenty to see. The model held her arms by her side and her head was tilted down as she appeared to be preparing to test the water.

Varga’s long blond hair was tied up in a tight bun. The Hungarian wore a shimmering black one-piece swimsuit which had an open back along with thick straps running up the sides. Varga’s booty was on full display as the bottom of the suit was a high thong that accentuated her derriere. Her tanned skin popped against the black glittery bathing suit.

The fashion designer tagged her location as The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah which is located in the Al Wadi Desert just north of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Her caption mentioned this was a surprise visit, and the first time she had been to a spa since the shelter-in-place order was issued. She also included an angel and raised hands emoji.

Many of Varga’s 468,000 followers flocked to the spicy spa day photo. The pic earned more than 18,000 likes in just over seven hours after it was posted. Over 170 comments were left by Instagram users from various countries, as the model was showered with compliments in English and Italian. Her replies were also flooded with rocket and peach emoji.

“U are beautiful, pretty, amazing and gorgeous forever,” one admirer commented.

“Oh how fabulous!!!! Enjoy it dear Viky,” a female follower wrote while adding a heart emoji.

“A gorgeous physique! An exquisitely fine behind,” an Instagram user replied.

“You have a very good body..you are pretty,” another wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Varga had been following social distancing guidelines in recent weeks but still managed to participate in several photo shoots. She flaunted her slender figure and pert booty in a blue bikini earlier this month. The image was captured on her balcony and the Hungarian model sat perched on the edge of a chair to embellish her curves. That steamy snap garnered over 16,000 likes and nearly 200 comments from her adoring fan base.