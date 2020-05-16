MSNBC Analyst Blasts Donald Trump: ‘He’s Just A Moron’

During an interview broadcast on Friday, MSNBC analyst John Heilemann slammed and insulted President Donald Trump, Raw Story reported.

“Can I just say at the start that the man is idiot,” Heilemann told anchor Nicolle Wallace.

“He’s just an idiot. He’s just a moron.”

Heilemann ripped into Trump for suggesting that widespread testing may not be the best approach to fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“The idea of the president of the United States stands up and says, ‘the problem with testing is that if we test we have more cases.’ That’s what he said. ‘If we test we have more cases.’ You know what? The testing doesn’t make the cases, the testing reveals the cases,” the analyst said.

On Thursday, during a visit to a medical equipment distribution center in Pennsylvania, the commander-in-chief argued that the United States has a high number of COVID-19 cases because other nations do not test their population nearly as much. Trump also criticized the media for not reporting the facts as he sees them.

Studies have shown that the United States is not even in the top 20 nations in the world when it comes to the number of tests per 1,000 people. Furthermore, public health experts have argued that 900,000 tests should be done every single day before the economy can reopen safely.

Trump has also argued that the demands for testing — and the lockdown measures imposed in certain states — are meant to hurt his chances of winning the 2020 presidential election.

According to Heilemann, the commander-in-chief’s actions are a clear sign that he is concerned about the November election, which is why he is doing all he can to rally his base. The analyst concluded that “a president who’s focused on feeding the base in the spring of a re-election year is a president who knows he’s in deep, deep doo-doo.”

According to an analysis from The Washington Post, since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, Trump has made a number of controversial remarks about testing. The president has repeatedly questioned the need for widespread testing, arguing that his political opponents are looking to weaponize the high number of COVID-19 cases to damage his reelection campaign.

Trump has also suggested that coronavirus tests are unreliable, recently arguing that tests “aren’t necessarily great.” According to the president, even if someone is negative for COVID-19, they could contract the virus at some point, which is why resources shouldn’t be spent on tests.

Public health experts — including Dr. Anthony S. Fauci and other leading members of the White House coronavirus task force — have argued that testing is key to fighting the pandemic.