Viki Odintcova Sizzles In A Stylish Sports Bra And White Joggers On Instagram

Russian model Viki Odintcova went online on Friday and shared a sexy new snap on her Instagram page, one that became an instant hit among her 5.1 million fans.

In the snap, Viki could be seen rocking a chic black sports bra that featured a criss-cross design on the front, one through which she showed off a glimpse of her cleavage.

The risque ensemble also enabled her to show off her bare midsection. She teamed the sexy bra with a pair of white joggers that featured a black mesh patch on the knee, along with zipped pockets. She completed her attire with a pair of black sneakers to pull off a very sporty look.

Viki appeared to have worn a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. She seemed to have applied a beige foundation that rendered her face a tanned look. She apparently dusted her cheeks with a coral blush, wore a terracotta shade of lipstick, opted for smokey eyes, and finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

She wore her hair in two neat braids and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders. Viki also had her nails painted with white polish for an added tinge of glamour.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Moscow, Russia, which is the model’s hometown. The photoshoot took place at a nondescript location. To strike a pose, Viki could be seen sitting atop a flight of white-colored stairs. She bent one of her knees and extended the other leg forward, rested her elbows on the surface of the stairs, leaned back, parted her lips, and gazed at the camera.

Within eight hours of going live, and as of this writing, the picture has amassed more than 74,000 likes. Her followers also flocked to the comments section and posted above 400 comments to praise Viki for her hotness as well as her sense of style.

Such a volume of traction shows that Viki does not necessarily have to strip down to her bikinis and lingerie to attract her followers, as they seem to appreciate her in all sorts of ensembles.

“Damn, you look super amazing in this snap,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow, Viki. You look insanely gorgeous,” another user chimed in.

“Hey, babe. Did anyone ever tell you that you are the most beautiful woman in the world?” a third admirer questioned.

“This outfit looks so good on you, where did you get it from?” a fourth follower wrote.

Viki often wows her fans with her hot snaps. Not too long ago, she shared a stunning pic of herself in which she was seen rocking a sexy black dress, one which allowed her to show off major skin.