WWE News: Jim Cornette Rips Becky Lynch For Getting Pregnant

When Becky Lynch went out on Monday Night Raw and announced she was pregnant, fans around the world celebrated. The entire WWE Universe was thrilled for her incredible revelation, but not everyone felt as if it was the best news in the world. Legendary manager and wrestling personality Jim Cornette not only believes it is terrible timing but has also ripped the former champion for getting pregnant.

Lynch won the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35 and held onto the title for more than a year. There is no real way of knowing how long she was going to hold onto the title, but some records may have been broken in the long run.

On this week’s episode of Raw, Lynch revealed she had to step away from the ring as she was going to become a mother. Superstars and fans around the world congratulated her and her fiance, Seth Rollins, on their big news. Still, Cornette is furious at how this situation is unfolding, as stated in an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience.

As transcribed by Ringside News, Cornette says that the 33-year-old should not take time away from the ring to have a child. He believes her leaving her million-dollar spot right now is just bad business.

“Well, still she’s got many more years before the f*cking Easy-Bake Oven gets shut off. She can have all those problems like a descended stomach and stretch marks and hemorrhoids and hormone problems and mood swings and all those other joys of motherhood later on when she ain’t making a million dollars a year!”

Cornette has never been one to shy away from expressing his opinion on any matter which has to do with wrestling.

WWE

Lynch and Rollins have been together for quite some time, and they were engaged to be married in August 2019. Their relationship has not been kept a secret off-camera or even on WWE television.

At this year’s WrestleMania, Lynch retained her championship over Shayna Baszler in a hard-fought match.

Cornette feels as if Rollins should be just as angry about Lynch being pregnant as he is.

“What would you do if your wife came home and said instead of making a million dollars next year I’m gonna basically just be a raging b*tch for the next nine months and then give you more sh*t to worry about around the house?”

Rollins recently posted a very touching tribute to Lynch following the announcement of her pregnancy, and it appears as if he’s thrilled that she is expecting.