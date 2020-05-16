UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Stuns In Multiple Bikinis For ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Post

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared an Instagram post dedicated to UFC fighter Paige VanZant. In the upload, they posted a short video of the model in a pale-pink swimsuit, and three images taken from her appearance in their celebrated Swimsuit Issue.

The post was shared to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s 2.1 million followers and opened with a excerpt from an interview VanZant did while filming for the magazine spread last year. She wore her blond hair straight down and looked stunning in a small pale-pink bikini. Her tiny top barely covered her assets as she spoke to the camera about the opportunity of appearing in the famed magazine.

“I feel like when you’re in Sports Illustrated, that means you made it. So it’s a really big deal,” VanZant said.

The 26-year-old revealed how excited she was to show fans a new side of herself. She felt that viewers might forget that even though she is ferocious during fights she also has a “cute” side as well.

Besides the interview clip, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit also included a few photos of VanZant. In the first pic she sported a tiny white bikini. The UFC competitor had her blond hair teased and partially covering her face as she knelt on the sand at a beach. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her sideboob from the triangle top.

VanZant had on a light-purple bathing suit for the second snap. She was photographed sitting on rocks as she gave a sultry stare into the lens. Instagram users could see the fighter’s athletic figure on display. In the last photo, VanZant was pictured in a white bikini with a diamond-shaped top. The former Dancing With The Stars contestant laid back for the scintillating shot.

More than 43,000 people found their way to the “like” button on the steamy upload. The post received over 400 comments. Models Katrina Scott and Lily Aldridge left emoji in the replies. Several followers praised the swimsuit outlet for covering women from different backgrounds.

“I love to see woman of different careers,” an Instagram user replied along with three heart-eye emoji.

“MULTIFACETED WOMEN,” a female follower wrote while adding clapping hands emoji.

“Oregon girls do it right!!!!” another commented.

One fan pointed out that VanZant’s husband, Austin Vanderford, is a professional fighter as well.

“She got a bf who can beat you up, Dudes bail! Wait she can beat me up too… bail!” they joked.

