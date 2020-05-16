WWE News: Tyson Fury Teases Next Wrestling Match, Wants To Face Current Champion

Tyson Fury has never ruled out a return to the squared circle, and he appears to have his sights set on a match with Drew McIntyre. As quoted by The Sun, Fury took to Instagram and shared a video of him working out, but during his drills, he had a message for the current WWE Champion.

Fury fired a warning at McIntyre, claiming that the Scottish superstar doesn’t want to face him. However, while he expressed an interest in facing McIntyre in a wrestling ring, Fury also praised the WWE Champion’s physique.

“Big shout out Drew McIntyre. He’s been calling me out, big Drew has. He doesn’t want to catch one of them left hooks on the temple because his legs will betray him, like big Braun Strowman. I want to fight him, yeah, but he’s got a good body, though.”

As documented by Sportskeeda, Fury and McIntyre have been engaged in a back-and-forth for weeks now. Following his title victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, McIntyre called out the heavyweight boxer. While it’s possible that the pair could just be having some fun on social media, the nature of their exchanges suggests that they’re building a storyline.

Fury’s manager Frank Warren, who was previously opposed to his wrestling career, is also open to the idea of his client taking on McIntyre. According to Warren, Fury’s last appearance in WWE was enjoyable and he got a huge payday from it. Now that he’s beaten Deontay Wilder, the boxer is free to return to the squared circle.

“Everything he does at the moment seems to turn to gold, even his home work-outs with wife Paris and his kids have gone down a storm. So I am sure Drew McIntyre, Deontay Wilder and anybody else should be worried about his return to action.”

Fury was featured prominently on WWE television back in October of last year. He feuded with Braun Strowman and defeated the current Universal Champion at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. However, on the subsequent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the pair made amends and teamed up to fight Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.

According to some reports, Vince McMahon didn’t want to bring Fury back into the fold until he’d fought Wilder. The WWE chairman reportedly believed Fury’s stock would be higher if he won the fight. Fury won in the end, and if he returns to WWE, it will be on a huge wave of momentum.