Hillary Clinton Says Armed Protests Against Stay-At-Home Orders In Michigan Are ‘Domestic Terrorism”

Hillary Clinton is taking aim at the armed protesters who gathered at the Michigan state capitol to demonstrate against the state’s stay-at-home orders are “domestic terrorists.”

The former secretary of state took to Twitter to share a Newsweek story about the state being forced to close its capitol building and canceled legislative session after Governor Gretchen Whitmer faced death threats online.

Clinton had harsh words for the armed protesters who came to the capitol building for planned protests against Whitmer’s stay-at-home order, the latest in a series of demonstrations against the state’s governor.

“Armed men storming a legislature to disrupt its democratic proceedings is domestic terrorism. It cannot be tolerated,” Clinton wrote.

The tweet attracted some viral interest, but also pushback among some defenders of President Donald Trump, who critics have accused of encouraging the protests with previous tweets to “liberate” a series of states with Democratic governors.

“It is not domestic terrorism, Hillary,” tweeted former Republican congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine, who had gained attention for a past tweet calling for the firing of top White House expert Dr. Anthony Fauci that was retweeted by Trump. “It’s called a protest. You’re just proving that you have no respect for the First or Second amendment which we already knew.

As The Hill noted, many of those who showed up to this week’s protest were armed with rifles, and one demonstrator was seen carrying an American flag with a doll hanging from a noose.

The protests have disrupted the Michigan state capitol in the past. As The Inquisitr reported, some lawmakers donned bulletproof vests amid another April demonstration called “American Patriot Rally” that also featured a number of armed protesters. Others described a frightening scene, with video showing that tensions among some of the protesters boiled over into shouting.

Michigan state Senator Danya Polehanki took to Twitter to recount how some lawmakers were frightened at the scene unfolding around them.

“Directly above me, men with rifles yelling at us. Some of my colleagues who own bullet proof vests are wearing them. I have never appreciated our Sergeants-at-Arms more than today,” she wrote.

Protests have targeted a number of states, calling on leadership to lift restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus and instead allow people to start going back to work. Many of these have taken a partisan tilt, with protesters often carrying signs supporting Trump and taking aim at his political opponents.