‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Claims Kyle Told Her About ‘Bravo, Bravo’ And Explains The Breaking Fourth Wall

Denise Richards is opening up about the controversial 'Bravo, Bravo' moment of Season 10.

Denise Richards claims it was Kyle Richards who encouraged her to yell, “Bravo, Bravo,” whenever she didn’t want something to be seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During a May 13 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress and mother of three said that during her third week of filming, Kyle told her she should put her hand in front of her face and repeat the word “Bravo” to prevent footage from being included on the show before suggesting that “many” of her co-stars did it throughout production on the past two seasons.

According to the report, Kyle previously said the ladies use the phrase as a joke to buy time during filming for their makeup touch-ups. However, according to Denise, the phrase was allegedly used during production on a more regular basis than she suggested.

As for why Denise found herself needing to use the Bravo phrase during a moment from her dinner party with the group, which was seen in portion on Wednesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she admitted that she was trying to put a stop to something Kyle was pushing her to discuss.

“I felt that there was some miscommunication on that issue, and Kyle was pushing the issue, so I did that to stop, to clarify things with our amazing production [team] before I continued our dinner,” Denise explained of shouting out “Bravo” a few times.

Denise went on to say that she is doing her best to stay mum in regard to the swirling rumors regarding her private life, which include allegations of an affair with her co-star, Brandi Glanville, because she is an actress and understands that teasers are important, as is a bit of secrecy.

She also said she didn’t want the drama to play out on social media.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, rumors claiming Denise quit her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at the end of last year after she was noticeably missing from what was believed to be a finale party for Season 10 at Dorit Kemsley’s house. But, during an interview earlier this week, Denise shot down those rumors, insisting that she only missed two events and never left her full-time position on the series.

“We were pretty much wrapped actually in December and I was asked to go to two events that we had,” she told Extra TV. “That was the extent of me stopping filming.”