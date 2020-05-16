‘Charmed’ Season 3 Synopsis Has Been Released

The CW’s Charmed was forced to wrapped its second season prematurely because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the network has already released the synopsis for Season 3 to give fans a taste of what’s to come, according to a report from Comic Book.

At the end of Season 2, Julian, played by Eric Balfour, vowed to capture Macy, played by Madeleine Mantock, and deliver her to his anti-magic aunt. As viewers of the witchy series know, the Charmed Ones had to fake their own deaths to protect themselves from those who wanted to harm them. They ended up moving to a sanctuary called “Safe Space,” a magic-friendly community in another city.

Unfortunately for the ladies, their safe space was compromised and now, they’ll have to quickly figure out their next move before they’re captured.

“Meanwhile, Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy’s newly cemented romance hangs in the balance after Harry asked Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) to use her new power to change his feelings for her sister. With Mel’s (Melonie Diaz) relationship with Ruby at an impasse, will Mel ever find true love? And is the destruction of the sisterhood inevitable, or will the Charmed Ones conquer the Conqueror? The answers to these questions will unfold in season three and chart a whole new journey for the Charmed Ones as Maggie pursues her career ambitions, Macy returns to her science roots, and Mel’s activism is reignited,” the synopsis outlined.

This new series is a reboot of the original Charmed, which aired for eight seasons, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The original series starred Shannen Doherty as Prue Halliwell, Holly Marie Combs as Piper Halliwell, and Alyssa Milano as Phoebe Halliwell, a powerful trio of witches. After a few seasons, Doherty’s character was removed as the actress decided to step away from the project. The trio was later made whole again with the introduction of half-sister Paige Matthews, played by Rose McGowan.

The reboot received less than stellar comments from the ladies, with Combs saying she felt the new series implied that the original actors were too old to do the same job they did years ago.

That said, it’s unlikely the Halliwell sisters will be making a cameo in Season 3 but there will be a few new faces. As for an official premiere date, the last two seasons began airing in October but because of the delays, the third season is expected to pick up in January 2021.