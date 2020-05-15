Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves In A Figure-Hugging Set

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest snap, a sizzling shot in which she showcased her hourglass physique. Ashley didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified where the picture was taken, but she appeared to be at home, with a residential space visible behind her.

Ashley flaunted her curves in a set from online retailer Fashion Nova’s plus-sized line, Fashion Nova Curve. Ashley has worn Fashion Nova Curve ensembles many times before on her Instagram page, and she made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

She rocked a crop top with a straight neckline that revealed just a hint of cleavage, and long sleeves that she rolled up slightly for a more effortless vibe. The crop top was crafted from a ribbed material that stretched over her ample assets, and featured a column of buttons down the front.

Ashley paired the crop top with what looked like high-waisted sweatpants with a drawstring waist, although the snap was cropped just below her hips, so not much of her lower body was visible.

Though her ensemble looked like she was ready for a casual night at home, her hair and makeup were glamorous and accentuated her flawless features to perfection.

Ashley highlighted her stunning blue eyes with perfectly shaped brows and what appeared to an eye makeup look with neutral brown tones and long lashes. Her skin looked flawless, and she appeared to have added some blush and highlighter to emphasize her gorgeous bone structure. She finished off the look by adding what seemed like a soft pink hue to her lips, and she flashed a big smile at the camera.

Ashley’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous, defined curls, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot picture. The post racked up over 4,200 likes within just 43 minutes. It also received 64 comments within the same time span.

“You are so beautiful,” one follower commented.

“Uhhh that hair,” another fan added, followed by two heart eyes emoji to express her thoughts.

“Love the outfit color girl!” one fan said, digging the neutral oatmeal hue of her ensemble.

“You look amazing beautiful,” another fan commented.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley showcased her voluptuous physique in a sexy throwback snap. She rocked a strapless dress with a scandalously high slit that flaunted her curvaceous thighs. She posed with her blond locks pulled back in a sleek high ponytail and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses as she stood on an outdoor deck area overlooking the ocean.