Lily Ermak Rocks A Yellow Bikini, Poses Straight Out Of The Shower And Soaking Wet

Russian model Lily Ermak took to her Instagram page on Friday and wowed her fans with a steamy bikini photograph.

In the pic — which was a selfie — Lily could be seen rocking a barely-there yellow bikini, one that struggled to contain her assets. As a result, she showed off major cleavage to tease her fans. The risque ensemble also drew viewers’ attention toward her small waist and taut stomach. That’s not all, but she also flaunted her toned thighs.

Lily captured the selfie right after coming out of the shower as droplets of water could still be seen on her body and face. She also wrapped a white towel on her head. She wore no makeup at all to prove that she is naturally beautiful. In terms of accessories, however, she wore a delicate ring to ramp up the glam.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Lahta Plaza Hotel, which is situated in the Primorsky District of St.Petersburg, Russia.

To strike a pose, Lily stood in front of a mirror in the bathroom of the hotel. She kept one of her hands on the glass window beside her, while she held her phone in the other hand. She lifted one of her legs, puckered her lips, and gazed at the camera.

Lily included a long caption with the picture, written in Russian. According to a Google translation, she wrote that self-isolation was becoming unbearable for her, therefore, she decided to go to the hotel and stay over there. Sharing her experience, she stated that she had an amazing time as she was served breakfast in the room while she could also enjoy the view from the balcony. The model also added that she visited the hotel’s wellness center.

Within nine hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 12,000 likes. Lily’s fans also flocked to the comments section and posted close to 150 comments to praise her amazing figure.

“Excuse me, but what a f*cking hot figure you have,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Omg, you are simply stunning. Love your sexy style,” another user chimed in.

“As always, you look amazingly hot! But I suggest you should stay at home,” a third follower wrote.

“Damn, you are absolutely, breathtakingly beautiful!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Many of Lily’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the post, including Erica Fett and Anny Didenko.

Lily never fails to impress her legions of followers with her sexy snapshots. Not too long ago, she shared a series of pics in which she used bedding to create a dress. She ‘wore’ a white pillow that she fastened around her waist with a black-and-gold Gucci belt to participate in Instagram’s ‘Quarantine Pillow Challenge‘.