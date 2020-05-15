Tristan Thompson Was Transparent With Khloe Kardashian About Taking A Paternity Test, Report Claims

Tristan Thompson reportedly didn’t hold anything back from Khloe Kardashian regarding his recent paternity claim.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Thompson was accused by a woman named Kimberly Alexander of fathering her child. Alexander, who was hit with a cease and desist lawsuit by the former couple, claimed she defamed their characters with her accusation. Additionally, the Cleveland Cavaliers player took a paternity test for the child in January, which came back negative.

Once Thompson learned of the ordeal, People reported he was completely honest with his famous ex. While he had doubts regarding the results, he wanted to tell her of the possibility before she heard it from the public.

“Tristan has been open with Khloé from the beginning when it comes to the paternity test,” an insider dished. “He told her that he needed to take the test, but also that he didn’t believe that he is the dad.”

The former couple is continuing to take legal action against Alexander with the help of their attorney, Marty Singer. Singer said the claims are unnecessary due to the fact that Thompson has already taken a test. While the situation has affected both Kardashian and Thompson’s lives, the source continued to say it hasn’t hindered the exes’ new relationship they’ve been building.

“Khloé and Tristan have both worked hard to get to the point where they are now,” they continued. “Regardless of the issues that Khloé has had with Tristan, he has always been a responsible and great dad. Khloé will continue to support Tristan.”

After Kardashian ended her relationship with Thompson in February 2019, they decided to work on building a friendship for their daughter True’s sake. They reportedly spent Mother’s Day as a family this past weekend. In addition to showering her with gifts, Thompson gifted her sister, Kim, with flowers for the holiday.

This isn’t the first scandal Kardashian and Thompson have been a part of this week. Kardashian was recently bashed on social media after reports claimed she’s pregnant with her ex’s baby. The E! star denied the accusation and said she was horrified by the response she received online over the rumor.

During their relationship. Thompson was allegedly unfaithful and dishonest to the mother of his child. He was infamously linked to former family friend Jordyn Woods. The model accused the NBA star of kissing her at a party, which Kardashian said isn’t ultimately true.

In addition to their 2-year-old daughter, Thompson has another child. He and his ex, Jordan Craig, welcomed their son, Prince, in 2017.