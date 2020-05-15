Stassie Karanikolaou Stuns In A Sports Bra & Leggings

Stassie Karanikolaou wowed her 7.9 million Instagram followers with two new videos of herself wearing a sports bra and leggings. She shared the sultry clips on Friday, May 15.

The model — Kylie Jenner‘s best friend — wore a plunging black bra that showcased her buxom bust and ample cleavage. Due to the skimpy nature of the top, her toned and taut abdomen was on full display.

She paired the bra with matching black leggings that hugged her waist and rode up high on her midriff, covering her belly button. The pants flaunted her hourglass figure and fit physique.

She wore gray-and-black sneakers, along with short black socks.

In the first video, Stassie pedaled furiously on a stationary bike, looking down at the machine. The clip was taken from the side. The leggings clung tightly to her body, showing off her curvaceous derriere. Her blond ponytail swung to the side, over one shoulder, and bobbed up and down as she worked out her legs.

For the second clip, Stassie took a selfie video, ostensibly looking into a mirror as she captured the full body shot. Her body was angled directly towards the camera as she looked at her phone. As she zoomed in on her body, she tugged seductively at the waistband of her pants, pulling them up even higher. In the last few seconds of the shot, she turned to the side, showing off her sculpted arms.

Stassie’s hair was brown at the roots, quickly transitioning into a platinum hue that gave her tresses a two-toned look. Her locks were tied into a long, low ponytail that cascaded down one shoulder in the first video, and behind her back in the second clip.

As for her makeup, her brown brows appeared groomed and shaped; they arched high over her icy blue eyes. Her lashes seemed to be coated with black mascara. Her cheeks looked to be contoured and bronzed, making her cheekbones pop.

She wore a dainty cross necklace and two gold bracelets on her wrist. Her black wrist tattoo was visible.

As Stassie Karanikolaou fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently shares racy snaps of herself on her Instagram grid and story.

Just recently, she posted a two-photo slideshow of herself wearing a tie-dyed blue bikini with thong bottoms. The string two-piece made her booty the focal point of the photo, particularly when she posed from the side. The bikini also showed off a hint of cleavage.