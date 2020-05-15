‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Says She Wants To Be Pregnant By Next Year, Shares Wedding Regret

Brittany Cartwright is ready to start a family.

Brittany Cartwright is ready for a baby nearly one year after marrying husband Jax Taylor in Kentucky.

During an appearance on Friday, May 15, on her Vanderpump Rules co-star Stassi Schroeder’s podcast, Brittany was asked where she sees herself in one year. In response, Brittany said that she is completely certain that she would like to either be pregnant with Jax’s first child or have already become a mom.

“I would like to be pregnant or have a new baby, 100 percent,” Brittany confirmed on Straight Up with Stassi, adding that she’s tracing her ovulation dates with strips and is “ready to go.”

When Stassi brought up the idea that she and her cast mates have a “pregnancy pact,” Brittany said she was “down” to welcome her first child at the same time as her Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

Also during Friday’s show, Brittany said that if she could change one thing about her June 2019 wedding with Jax, she would have arranged for her and her bridesmaids, including Stassi, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Kristen Doute, to be taken much earlier than they were so she didn’t have to push back her wedding start time in the way she did.

“We all got in our dresses and then we started to get ready and go down and take our bridesmaids photos and guests had already arrived,” Brittany recalled. “Three hours early, guests were already there.”

Because so many guests arrived early to the event, Brittany and her bridesmaids had to go back upstairs and take off their gowns, which made them late for the wedding. As Brittany explained, her bridesmaids took off their dresses so guests wouldn’t see them and she took off her wedding dress because she didn’t want to risk Jax seeing her.

As for her favorite moment, Brittany said she loved when she first saw Jax while walking down the aisle with her dad.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brittany and Jax appeared on E! News‘ Just the Sip with Justin Sylvester in April, where they confirmed they are going strong as they remain under strict stay-at-home orders in Los Angeles due to the coronavirus pandemic and said they are hoping to get a “quarantine baby out of this.”

As for Jax’s thoughts about becoming a dad, he said he plans to spoil his kids with Brittany, just like his parents did to him.

“My parents were just such good parents,” Jax gushed.