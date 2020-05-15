’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Geoffrey Paschel Ignores Varya Malina And Connects With New Woman

Geoffrey Paschel is wasting no time when it comes to romance.

In a recently released 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days sneak peek on TLC’s website, Paschel got on a plane and returned to the United States as a single man after getting his heart broken by his former girlfriend, Varya Malina.

The new episode began with Paschel walking through the airport and turning his phone back on after his long flight. As he walked, he told the show’s cameras that he had been receiving message after message from Malina. The messages ranged from her telling him she still loved him to her admitting she made a mistake by rejecting his proposal. Malina also said that she believed they should remain in touch, but Paschel had different feelings on the matter.

“I’m on my way home to Knoxville after a pretty disastrous trip to Russia to meet Varya,” he said. “I’m not replying to her, I’m not texting her. I think the best thing to do is just ignore it and try to move on with my life.”

“I just feel like she’s messing with my heart.”

Later, he met his sons and began sharing his experience on the ride home from the airport. Paschel told his boys how he felt when Malina said no to marrying him and how he ended the relationship at the airport without a second thought.

While spending time together, Paschel informed Malina, her mother, and brother about his past. He told them that he spent time in prison for selling drugs. Malina’s mother said that Paschel was not the right fit for her daughter and told her she should reconsider marrying him and moving to America.

Malina eventually decided to stay with Paschel, which he took as an indication that she was now sure about their relationship. He then decided to ask her to marry him, but Malina’s doubts were far too loud and she told him she wasn’t ready. She later told him that she hoped he’d return to visit her but it appeared the was too much for him, and he had already checked out of the relationship.

In the trailer for the upcoming episode, Paschel is seen sitting in a restaurant all dressed up before standing to greet someone with flowers in his hand. Before he left for Russia, he mentioned a woman who had been in love with him but their relationship did not work out. The woman also tried to discourage him from going to meet Malina, but he ignored her warnings. It’s unclear who Paschel will be dining with, but fans of the show believe it could be that very same woman.

The upcoming episode will also show a bit of drama between Lisa Hamme and her Nigerian beau, Usman Umar, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.