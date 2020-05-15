American Couple Trapped In Kuwait Due To COVID-19, Struggling To Get Food And Water

'On Monday, we shared a bottle of water, and marshmallows, and chips,' said Klement Camaj.

Klement and Linda Camaj are an American couple that are currently stuck in Kuwait, where they traveled to in March for work. Because of the coronavirus, they have been unable to return home to New York because of incredibly expensive plane tickets. Meanwhile, they have found it hard to get food and drinking water, according to Business Insider.

It was revealed in early May that a 24 hour curfew would soon go into affect in Kuwat. Thus, the couple attempted to stock up on groceries, realizing that all stores would soon be closed for the foreseeable future. However, every store had long lines and after waiting for hours, the pair never got inside prior to the store closing. Now, only legal residents of Kuwait are permitted to purchase groceries. The Camaj’s are in the country on tourist visas and thus aren’t permitted to go and get food. They have been trying to make do with the food they have.

“On Monday, we shared a bottle of water, and marshmallows, and chips,” Klement said of their sparse resources.

Luckily, a friend of the couple’s volunteered to pick up essential items for them. However, even this is not ideal. Each person is allowed to pick up only 30 grocery items a week. Thus, every item their friend gets for them is one less item they will have for themselves and their family.

Returning home isn’t an option either. Because of extreme demand, the cost of plane tickets is higher than ever.

“We would love to be able to go back to New York, we would love to. But we don’t have $10,000,” Linda explained.

This lockdown is expected to affect the area until May 30. In the meantime, the pair is pleading with the American government to help them by at least allowing them to leave their residence to get food.

“I’m not asking for charity, just give me some sort of paper that lets me buy some food. I truly believe the role of my government is safeguarding its citizens,” Klement noted.

Thus far, the pair have not received any sort of helpful response.

“I felt like I was calling Verizon,” Klement noted of trying to contact the government.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Camaj’s aren’t the only ones who have found themselves stuck in place due to COVID-19. A young woman named Giada Collalto is from Italy but was in Italy for school. When the coronavirus hit she struggled to get a flight to take her home. Luckily, a hero cab driver was able to get her home.