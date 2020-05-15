‘RHOA’ Star Eva Marcille Cries During The Reunion While Speaking About Her Ex Kevin McCall In New Teaser

Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Eva Marcille had to briefly exit the reunion after being asked about ex and father of her first child, Kevin McCall.

The teaser for part two of the RHOA virtual reunion was posted by Us Weekly on Friday, May 15. In the trailer, some of the focus was on Marcille’s estranged relationship with McCall. During the season, Marcille opened up about the fact McCall doesn’t see their daughter, Marley Rae Sterling. In one episode, Marcille and her current husband, attorney Michael Sterling, legally changed Marley’s last name from McCall to Sterling. The pair, who married in 2018 and have two additional children, are also in the process of Sterling adopting Marley. Marcille also often refers to McCall as her daughter’s “donor.”

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Although she doesn’t discuss McCall often on the show, Marcille has claimed the former producer for Chris Brown was abusive to her in their relationship. Marcille was praised by her co-star, Kenya Moore, for having the courage to leave him to have a better environment for her child. She also said the model is a “strong woman” despite being in a relationship with someone who allegedly caused so much pain. Marcille then began to cry and said the relationship had a positive outcome in the end.

“He was put in my life so that I could bring the biggest sunshine into my family, which is my daughter, Marley,” Marcille said. “I wouldn’t take it back ’cause if I took it back, I wouldn’t have her.”

After a few encouraging words from Moore, Marcille began to get even more upset. She took off her Airpods and said she needed to take a short break from filming. As she started to walk off, she admitted it’s still difficult to discuss her ex.

“I need a second,” she said while fighting back her tears. “F–king hate talking about him. He’s such an a-hole. I will fight with any of these women. I hate talking about him.”

McCall and Marcille dated for several years before she gave birth to Marley in 2014. On Season 11 of RHOA, Marcille said she’s still cautious about her family’s safety even though she hasn’t spoken to McCall in years. In an episode of the Bravo series, Marcille revealed that her family frequently has to move into different houses. She said McCall has stalked her in the past and recalled a time when he was outside of her balcony without her knowledge.

While she may be over talking about their situation, McCall often shares details about their dynamic on social media. According to People, he said he hopes they can attend therapy with their daughter to develop a co-parenting relationship.