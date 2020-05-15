Arianny Celeste Rocks A Sexy Black Lace Top & Goes Blond In Latest Instagram Update

In her latest Instagram post, UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste surprised her 3.3 million followers by rocking an entirely different hair color for a seductive snap. The photo was taken in Arianny’s home in Beverly Hills, California, as the geotag of the post indicates.

Arianny’s beauty look was dramatically different than normal, as she swapped out her long brunette locks for platinum blond tresses. However, the change in hair color wasn’t permanent — she tagged INH Hair in the post, a company that sells extensions, ponytails, and other hair accessories.

She showed off her tantalizing curves in a sexy black lace look that left little to the imagination. The picture was cropped just underneath her ample assets, so only the top portion of her ensemble was visible. The top she wore had a plunging neckline and was a halter style, with black fabric going around her elegant neck. The top was crafted of black lace, with delicate lace along the edges as well for a feminine and seductive vibe.

Her long locks tumbled down her chest in soft curls and contrasted with the deep hue of her outfit.

Arianny had fun with her beauty look as well, incorporating what appeared to be several copper and nude tones for a glamorous yet minimalist look. Though her hair was lighter, she kept her brows dark, and they framed her gorgeous eyes perfectly. She appeared to have swept on some copper eyeshadow to make her eyes pop, and some mascara for added volume. She didn’t seem to be wearing any eyeliner, giving the look a more natural feel.

Arianny also seemed to have a generous amount of blush on, as well as a swipe of highlighter, which gave her a gorgeous glow. Her lips were slightly parted in the snap and she appeared to have slicked on a nude shade.

Arianny’s followers absolutely loved the tantalizing snap, and the post racked up over 6,800 likes within just 47 minutes. It also received 160 comments within the same time span.

“You look beautiful babe,” one fan commented.

“Any color would look amazing on you!!” another follower added, referring to her changed hair color.

“Don’t mess with PERFECTION!!!!” one fan said.

“You always look fire,” one follower commented, including several flame emoji in his comment to accentuate his point.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny showed off her fit physique in a matching sports bra and leggings ensemble in a dark leopard-print. She posed outside in Holmby Park with two adorable dogs by her side, soaking in the sunshine.