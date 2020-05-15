’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Lisa Hamme Confronts Usman Umar Over Messages From Other Women

Things are about to get a bit chaotic for Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, based on a sneak peek recently released on TLC’s website.

The couple’s first appearance on the new episode shows Hamme and Umar making arrangements for their upcoming wedding ceremony. After successfully obtaining a copy of Hamme’s divorce decree, the couple decided to have dinner together to celebrate being one step closer to wedded bliss. However, the celebration was cut short when the conversation shifted to Umar’s popularity with the ladies. The Nigerian native is a well-known rapper in his hometown and had been attracting the attention of local women. Hamme said while using her fiancé’s phone to find the WiFi password, she discovered conversations between him and another woman. Umar questioned where she found the messages and she didn’t hold back with her response.

“The wh*re on your messenger,” she responded. “Don’t play stupid, I took pictures with my own cellphone.”

She then pulled out her phone to show him the evidence she photographed while scrolling through his messages.

“This one,” she continued, pointing to a woman’s face on her screen. “I’ve been watching her on Facebook for months. This is the stupid b*tch that put a sad emoji when you wrote something to me.”

Hamme went on to read the woman’s message, which included a declaration of love toward Umar. The situation got even more intense after Hamme noticed that her soon-to-be-husband told the woman he loved her too.

“I will not be humiliated by the Nigerian wh*re,” she told the show’s cameras.

Umar tried to diffuse the situation by saying the woman in his inbox was just a friend. He said the woman contacted him multiple times but he hadn’t offered her any attention. He said it’s not unusual for fans to call him nicknames like “baby” or “love” and he’s quick to return the same energy because he is grateful for the support.

By the end of the night, the couple managed to work their way back to each other, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight. In a second clip, Hamme admits she’s somewhat insecure because she has been cheated on in the past. Umar took the opportunity to reassure his fiancée that he would never hurt her and urged her to trust him. He also asked her to be more mindful and understanding of his lifestyle, which sometimes includes receiving harmless messages from adoring fans.

It’s currently unclear if the couple is still together, but there have been rumors that claim Hamme has been back to Nigeria to film a second season of the show. This season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days also features controversial photographer Ed Brown, who was dumped by his girlfriend Rosemarie during last week’s episode, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.