Lynnie Marie Puts Her Pert Derriere On Full Display In Steamy Instagram Snapshot

Former American Playboy model Lynnie Marie took to her Instagram page on Friday and shared a very sexy snap with her fans.

In the picture, she could be seen rocking a skimpy thong that left little to the imagination of the viewers. She paired the tiny piece of garment with a gray denim jacket to infuse style and sexiness. To the excitement of her fans, Lynnie turned her back toward the camera to put her booty on full display.

She appeared to have worn a full face of makeup. The application apparently featured a beige foundation that matched her tanned skin tone. She seemed to have dusted her cheeks with a bronze blush and opted for a terracotta shade of lipstick that accentuated her luscious pout. What’s more, she also appeared to have applied a thick coat of mascara over her eyelashes.

Finally, she wore her blond tresses in romantic curls, swept them to the right side, and let them fall over her shoulders and chest.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Escazu, Costa Rica, which indicates that the picture was a throwback one. To pose for the shoot, Lynnie could be seen standing on a balcony against the background of some windows. The view of the sprawling hill station could also be seen in the backdrop.

Lynnie placed her hands on the railings, lifted her chin, puckered her lips, and seductively gazed at the camera.

In the caption, Lynnie asked her fans to post the names of the places where they would like to travel once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. She also insisted everyone make travel plans because of the uncertainty of life. The model also tagged her makeup artist, photographer, and her modeling agency in the post for acknowledgment.

Within 16 hours of going live, the picture garnered more than 8,000 likes. That’s not all, but her followers also took to the comments section and posted 350-plus messages, showering her with numerous compliments. Many fans also enthusiastically shared their future travel plans, adding that they cannot wait for the crisis to be over soon.

“Wanna go to South Carolina to visit my family! You look AMAZING!! Where do you want to go?” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Just another absolutely stunning picture of this bootylicious angel. Love that cute jacket you’re wearing. You’re flawless!” another user chimed in.

“You are so perfect, gorgeous, majestic, sexy, elegant, classy, and mesmerizing,” a third admirer remarked.

Many other models and influencers also liked the snap, including Sara Natividad and Krystle Lina.