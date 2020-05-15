Lisa Rinna Stuns In A Lace Bikini, And Her Daughter Has A Hilarious Response To Her ‘Thirsty’ Photo

January Jones also had something to say about Lisa's sexy snapshot.

Lisa Rinna looked sensational in the bikini photo that she shared with her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Friday. However, her 21-year-old model daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, seemed less than impressed with the revealing snapshot.

Lisa, 56, was rocking a black two-piece constructed out of delicate lace that featured a pattern of half-circles. Her bathing suit top was a slide-style design with a halter neck and string back ties. The garment’s triangle cups and neck strap were trimmed with scalloped lace. Lisa’s matching bottoms were a low-rise design that highlighted her long, lean torso. The garment’s banded waist also featured scalloped trim.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tagged the designer of her bathing suit as PQ Swim. The lingerie-like swimwear perfectly showcased her taut stomach and svelte model-esque legs. Lisa was also posing like a model by reaching up to place both hands behind her head with her elbows pointing up. She had her body slightly angled and her left leg crossed in front of her right leg. The former soap opera actress shot the camera an intense, sultry look as she posed.

Lisa was standing in front of a white porcelain bathtub. The backdrop of her slightly blurry photo also included a wall covered with wood paneling that was a warm reddish-gold color.

The caption that accompanied Lisa’s photo included just one word: “Thirsty.” However, it was followed by a splashing sweat symbol emoji that helped to better illustrate the vibe she was going for.

Lisa certainly isn’t shy about flaunting her fabulous figure on social media, so her followers probably weren’t shocked when they saw her modeling a black two-piece as they scrolled through their Instagram feeds. However, her sexy photo seemingly prompted her daughter Delilah to ponder what it would be like to have a mother who doesn’t post bikini photos on Instagram.

“Sometimes I wonder what having a normal mom is like,” Delilah wrote in response to her mom’s post.

“Too bad you’ll never know my love,” read Lisa’s reply, which included a crying laughing and heart emoji.

Mad Men star January Jones also had a response to Lisa’s caption.

“We are all thirsty at this point doll,” the actress wrote.

Lisa also got plenty of love from her non-famous fans, many of whom included fire emoji in their comments.

“Fabulous! Love your look, love your life attitude,” one admirer remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lisa recently reminded her fans ⁠— and her RHOBH costar Denise Richards ⁠— that she’s also bared her enviable body in the pages of Playboy and appeared on its cover twice. Lisa was pregnant with Delilah during one of her photo shoots for the magazine.