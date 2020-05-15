‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Preview Video: Neil Leads The Winters Family

The Young and the Restless weekly preview video reveals that the CBS Daytime drama plans to air some of the greatest moments in the history of the Winters family. From the first time Kristoff St. John appeared as Neil Winters on the show, all five episodes next week will remind viewers of the ups and downs of one of Genoa City’s finest families.

The video shows nostalgic clips from throughout the years. In 1991, Neil started his job at Newman Enterprises, and he accuses Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) of coming onto him. However, Dru hits back and tells him to get past himself, but sparks seem to fly from the first moment between these two, and eventually, they married and created a family despite plenty of hardships along the way.

Then, another piece of footage shows Neil when his estranged brother Malcolm (Shemar Moore) first shows up in Genoa City. It has been a long time since the accomplished businessman has seen his brother, and Neil doesn’t appear too pleased to see Malcolm show up at his office.

A wonderful celebration occurs when Devon’s (Bryton James) adoption finally becomes official. Devon declares that Dru and Neil already feel like his parents, and now a judge makes it official. Lily (Christel Khalil) could not be more thrilled to have a brand new brother at that time, and the whole Winters family joins in a big group hug to mark the momentous occasion when they grew by one more.

In a truly terrifying moment, Devon finds himself in a cage with a ferocious roaring tiger. The Winters family helps ensure that Devon doesn’t look straight at the tiger while attempting to save him from certain doom. Malcolm goes into the cage with a scared Devon, and eventually, Neil jumps in too. The precarious situation comes to a happy ending, but getting there is rough, and it takes plenty of teamwork to produce a positive outcome. Unfortunately, a tragedy happens shortly afterward.

Finally, Dru is worried sick about Lily. She tells Neil that their daughter, Lily is missing, and she’s concerned that something terrible could happen to her. Lily left with Daniel, and Neil goes to Los Angeles, California, to try to find her. In California, Lily and Daniel huddle next to a fire on the beach, and he wants her to fly back home, but Lily isn’t interested in leaving just yet. She wants to get a job instead, so nobody knows where Daniel went.