Kylie Jenner Shows Some Skin In Skims Crop Top & Pants

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Friday, May 15, to show some skin in her latest pair of Skims. The loungewear, from the Cozy Collection, showed off her bare shoulder and midriff.

The Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul wore a nude-colored crop top made out of fuzzy fabric. One strap slipped off her shoulder, exposing her sun-kissed skin. Due to the skimpy nature of the crop top, Kylie’s toned and taut midriff was on full display. She paired the top with matching pants that rode up high on her hips, flaunting her hourglass figure and fit physique.

Though she did not tag the location, Kylie appeared to be in her home. In the first photo, she kneeled on a light gray couch, one hand resting on the cushions while her other hung down by her side in a closed fist. The second snapshot showed her placing her hands on either side of her hips.

In the background, her followers could see a counter and chairs, along with a charcoal gray coffee table.

The majority of Kylie’s hair was auburn, with two streaks of blond in front, framing her face. Her locks were parted in the middle and slicked back behind her ears into a low, tight ponytail that cascaded down her back.

Her nails appeared to be lacquered with a nude polish. She wore no jewelry.

As for her makeup, Kylie’s opaque black sunglasses obscured her eyes. Her light brown brows seemed to be groomed and shaped and arched over the lenses. Her cheeks looked slightly contoured with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop. Her plump pout appeared to be filled in with a matte, dusty rose lipstick. Her lips were slightly parted.

Her 175 million Instagram followers flocked to the comments section of the post, eager to shower the billionaire with compliments.

“So hot,” wrote one social media user, punctuating their comment with three heart-eye emoji.

“IMMACULATE,” added another in all-caps.

“Queen,” commented a third follower.

“Beautiful Kylie beautiful,” said a fourth fan.

At the time of this writing, the two-photo set racked up more than 3 million likes and over 15,000 comments.

As Kylie Jenner fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star not only likes to pose in her Skims, she also likes to flaunt her figure in teeny bikinis.

Recently, she shared a picture of herself clad in a multicolor two-piece, straddling a cement divide in her pool. The way she angled her body emphasized her curvaceous derriere and hourglass physique.