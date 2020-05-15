Sofia Vergara Goes Topless In A Sizzling Throwback Snap

Actress Sofia Vergara surprised her 18.9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a throwback snap that was taken in Miami, Florida, according to the caption she paired with the photograph. Sofia was on a sandy beach, and the shot was taken from a relatively close perspective, so not much of her surroundings were visible.

Sofia was stretched out across the sand, and her sun-kissed skin was covered in a fine layer of sand as well. She wore a pair of colorful bikini bottoms, although only the sides and a hint of the tie near her hips were visible based on her position. She seemed to rock emerald green and pink bikini bottoms that were a thong style, accentuating her shapely rear to perfection. She had her legs positioned so that they were bent and her calves were up in the air for a casual pose.

Sofia went topless for the smoking-hot picture, and posed with her chest against the sand and one arm in front of her ample assets. Though the position made sure that nothing NSFW could be spotted in the shot, there was still a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display.

Sofia’s long locks tumbled down her chest and back in a straight yet slightly tousled style, and her tresses were several shades lighter than she generally wears her hair nowadays. She had a thin cuff bracelet around her upper arm, and a small pair of hoop earrings.

Sofia went for major drama with her beauty look, and appeared to have lined her eyes with jet black eyeliner for a seductive vibe. She had what looked like a soft pink hue on her lips, and she gazed right at the camera for the sizzling snap. While one of her arms was positioned in front of her chest, the other was extended towards the camera.

Sofia’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sexy snap, and the post racked up over 488,000 likes within just 17 hours, including a like from tennis superstar Venus Williams. The picture also received 3,176 comments from her fans.

“That body,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Wow! That sand is so lucky!” another fan commented.

“Yup, I remember watching you back in the 90’s,” one fan, who seemingly has been watching Sofia on television for decades, added.

“Absolutely stunning photo,” a fourth fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

Sofia loves to tantalize her eager Instagram fans with sizzling throwback snaps that show her ageless beauty. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked a black string bikini. She had much lighter hair in the throwback, also taken in Miami in the ’90s.