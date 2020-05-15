Cosplay Model Meg Turney Shares Racy Photo Of Herself Covered In Icing

Meg Turney teased her 750,000 Instagram followers on Friday, May 15, with a new update that is bound to send temperatures soaring. The cosplay model posted a photo in which she wore just cake icing on her naked torso and lingerie bottoms.

The photo, which can be seen at this link to her Instagram, captured Turney in front of a dark pink backdrop as she struck a coquettish pose. A banner garland hung on the wall above her, adding a birthday vibe to the shot. She placed one leg in front of the other and kicked her hips to the right, which helped to highlight the natural curves of her lower body. Turney turned her head to the right, tucking in her chin a bit. Her gaze was downward as she smiled with her tongue between her teeth in a playful, yet seductive, manner.

Turney opted to go fully topless for the picture with white frosting smeared all over her body. She used a thick amount of the icing to cover her breasts, keeping the photo within Instagram’s no-nudity guidelines.

On her lower body, Turney had on a pair of underwear bottoms with double side straps that she placed high on her frame. For the picture, she tugged lightly at the top straps for added spiciness. The panties were light pink and included blue glitter on the front.

Turney wore a bright blue wig, which she styled down with two intricate buns at the top of her head. As far as makeup goes, she appeared to have on pink shadow and long lashes, in addition to pink blush on her cheekbones.

The post racked up more than 21,300 likes and over 100 comments within the first hour, suggesting it will continue to attract interactions in the coming hour. Her fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about the creative set up.

“*Gordan ramsey voice* Finally some good f***ing food,” one user wrote.

“A Meg Turney cake…” replied another fan.

“You had us in ‘covered in frosting,'” a third admirer chimed in.

“Stupid frosting always gotta be in the way,” raved a fourth fan.

Turney has made a name for herself on social media thanks to her intricate cosplays and also her rather racy posts. As The Inquisitr has previously reported, she took to her Instagram feed last week to post a snapshot of herself fully nude. She sat on a bed over a gray blanket in a whimsical room decorated in pastel colors. She used her hand to cover her chest, and thus censor the photo. In front of her was a large plastic egg.