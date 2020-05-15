Larsa Pippen Flaunts Fit Stems In Itty Bitty Booty Shorts

Larsa Pippen flaunted her killer legs on Instagram, and her fans are loving the sight. The hot new upload was added to her feed a few hours ago and gave her 1.9 million fans the perfect Friday afternoon treat.

The photo captured Larsa posing in front of a mirror. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but she appeared to be posed in her bedroom. Behind her were a large dresser and plasma television, and a set of sliding glass doors allowed for ample lighting. Larsa strategically placed her phone near her shoulder and looked down to be sure she got the perfect angle for the selfie. In her caption, she noted that she’s working on her interior as much as her exterior and added a kissy face emoji. The 45-year-old showed off her figure in a hot outfit that did nothing but favors for her bombshell curves.

On top, she sported an oversized crop top that was loose on her body. She allowed for the large neckline to fall down her shoulder, exposing a glimpse of her pink bra. The piece had baggy sleeves that fell to the middle of her elbow. The mother of four decided to wear something sexier on her lower-half, but unfortunately for her adoring audience, she did not share where she purchased the outfit.

Her tiny booty shorts didn’t do a great job of covering and left her killer stems exposed entirely. The piece hit high on her upper thigh and also showed a teasing glimpse of her bronze backside. The article boasted a dark navy color with a gray stripe that ran along the edges. Larsa went barefoot in the shot and chose to skip any other accessories.

Her long, highlighted brunette tresses appeared to be wet and fell on one side of her shoulder. As far as glam, the model was wearing plenty. Pippen seemed to have an expert application of makeup that brought out all of her bold features. It looked like her application included bold brows, purple eyeshadow, and blush. It also seemed like Larsa wore a light pink hue on her lips.

The photo has not been live on her page for long, but fans have loved it. In addition to over 20,000 double-taps, the post has earned 300-plus comments.

“Exterior looking great,” one follower commented with a single flame emoji.

“Flawless just flat out beautiful,” a second gushed with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“U are so beautiful inside and out,” one more social media user added.