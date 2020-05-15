Donald Trump’s ‘Obamagate’ Might Be Something Other Than Strategy According To Anonymous Republican

President Donald Trump has repeatedly pushed what he’s dubbed “Obamagate” recently, and many people believe it’s part of the White House strategy to distract from what some people think is a chaotic coronavirus pandemic response. However, a Republican close to the administration believes that it is simpler than that, according to the Huffington Post. They view the new push as a return to Trump’s “birtherism” movement against President Obama.

“There’s no strategy. This White House could never be accused of having any strategy,” said a Republican informal White House adviser who spoke on condition of anonymity.

However, the source said that he didn’t think President Trump’s fixation with the so-called scandal would less long because something else would come along.

Last week, Attorney General William Barr asked the courts to drop the case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, alleging that although Flynn pleaded guilty two times, the FBI’s case against him was flawed. After that, President Trump mentioned “Obamagate” several times, and seems to allege that President Obama illegally spied on him, declaring it the greatest political crime in United States history. Plus, Trump has also put some of the blame on former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee for 2020.

The Inquisitr reported earlier this week that when pressed about the crimes committed, Trump didn’t have a clear answer. He called it “Obamagate” and then suggested that reporters knew exactly what the crimes were. Then, when Trump suggested that Congress have the former president testify, Senator Lindsay Graham told the president to be careful in what he wishes for since Trump also maintains that he has total immunity as president.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Trump has blamed President Obama for everything from bare cupboards in the national stockpile to faulty tests for COVID-19. Before he even got into politics, Trump pushed a “birtherism” conspiracy against Obama, that said the former president wasn’t born in the U.S., which made him ineligible to be the president. At one point in 2011, Trump even said he had sent investigators to Hawaii to find Obama’s birth certificate.

While many Democrats and others believe the president is trying to change the conversation from the number of people in the country who have died or become ill due to the novel coronavirus, the White House adviser maintained that it is something far more straightforward.

“It’s just an opportunity to stick his finger in Obama’s eye,” the adviser said. “This is something that just landed in his lap, and they’re going to have fun with it.”

Given President Obama’s one-word tweet yesterday, it does not seem like he has involved himself in President Trump’s “Obamagate” accusations.