Brooke Burke, 48, Lounges In Bed With Little Clothing In A Sultry ‘Weekdaze’ Snap

Television personality Brooke Burke stunned her nearly 420,000 Instagram followers after posting a picture where she sizzled while covering up with blankets — and what appeared to be little underneath.

In the caption of the picture, Burke claimed that due to the quarantine, she was taking advantage of sleeping late, and loving the experience. She also claimed that it made her “weekdaze” feel like weekends.

The setting for the shot was a lush bed, with a rustic wooden headboard in the background. Around her were classic fluffy white pillows and duvet, adding brightness to the shot.

However, fans would no doubt agree that the focus of the picture was Burke herself. She had covered herself with a top sheet in a way that tantalizingly suggested that she was wearing little — if any — clothing at all underneath. Burke posed by lying on her back, with her knees bent to show off her tanned and toned legs.

One arm was extended over her head in a pose that suggested total relaxation. Burke’s hair was styled naturally, messily framing her face, and she appeared to be fresh-faced and without makeup. Burke geotagged the location of the snap as “home sweet home.”

Within just a few hours, the upload earned over 2,000 likes and more than 50 comments.

“You look beautiful. I love you Brooke and happy weekend. Lots of love,” wished one besotted fan, adding two hugging emoji, two kissing faces, and a single red heart.

“How do you wake up so perfect!?” raved another, along with the heart-eye face emoji.

“If I was there I wouldn’t get up either,” teased a third, with the kissing face emoji.

“I like your amazing body but, I LOVE your smile,” concluded a fourth.

As a working mom-of-four, it’s little surprise that Burke might enjoying indulging in a “late morning” once in a while. In addition to being a mother, the Dancing With The Stars alumna is also a television host, author, and creator of a fitness app, podcast, and parenting-focused website.

Though Burke covered herself up in this most recent snap, she often shares photos of her killer body, in part to promote her own wellness-focused enterprises. In fact, a majority of pictures on her Instagram feed feature Burke wearing flattering athleisure sets.

In another example, the celebrity wowed her fans earlier this spring by posting a revealing picture while at beach. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Burke wore a tiny green mesh bikini for the occasion, winning nearly 13,000 likes in the process.