Kourtney Kardashian Posts A Thirst Trap In A Floral Bikini Top

Kourtney Kardashian had some seriously sexy content to share on Instagram on Friday, May 15. She posted a busty photo of herself wearing a patterned bikini top that flaunted her assets, which were front and center in the picture.

The intimate selfie featured the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star leaning back as she sat down. While she took the shot with one arm, her other arm bent at the elbow, her hand on the back of her head.

She wore a black swimsuit top with red, pink, yellow, and white flowers emblazoned on each cup. The top was held up by two strings that were tied around the nape of her neck. The garment was divided into two triangle cups that barely contained her buxom bust. In fact, her ample chest was the focal point of the sultry image. Her bust and curvaceous cleavage were pictured in the foreground of the sizzling snapshot, the sideways angle making them loom even larger.

A lush, green plant and cream-colored walls were in the background of the photo.

Kourtney gave the camera a seductive glance, squinting her eyes in a “come hither” stare.

Her dark hair was brushed back, falling down her back and shoulder in loose, wet strands, as if she had just been swimming.

The reality star appeared fresh-faced in the shot, opting to let her natural beauty shine through. Her brows seemed to be groomed and shaped; they arched high over her dark brown eyes. Her plump pout was a dusty rose shade, her lips slightly parted.

At the time of this writing, Kourtney’s 92.1 million followers liked her post more than 1 million times. The photo also received close to 9,500 comments.

Fans were eager to reveal their feelings about Kourtney’s latest look, filling the comments section with adoration and praise for her bikini shot.

One took a jab at Kim Kardashian‘s infamous comment about Kourtney, in which she called her the “least interesting” Kardashian-Jenner sister to look at.

“Most interesting to look at,” the fan wrote, adding red and pink hearts.

Others were simply in awe of her beauty.

“All natural and flawless,” shared a second social media user, including a red heart.

“Pretty,” added a third person, including two cat heart-eye emoji.

“Wooosh,” responded a fourth follower.

As The Inquisitr has reported, in addition to sharing sweet snaps of her three children, Kourtney Kardashian frequently posts bikini shots of herself. One of her latest pictures featured the reality star clad in a burnt orange two-piece, lounging by the pool.