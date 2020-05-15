Kourtney Kardashian Posts Good Morning Message In A Floral Bikini Top

Kourtney Kardashian had some seriously sexy content to share on Instagram on Friday, May 15. She posted a busty photo of herself wearing a patterned bikini top that flaunted her assets, which she put front and center in the picture.

The intimate selfie featured the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star leaning back as she sat down. She took the shot with one arm, with her other arm bent at the elbow and one hand on the back of her head.

Kourtney wore a black swimsuit top with red, pink, yellow, and white flowers emblazoned on each cup. The top was held up by two strings that were tied around the nape of her neck. The garment was divided into two triangle cups that barely contained her buxom bust. In fact, her ample chest was the focal point of the sultry image. Her cleavage was pictured in the foreground of the sizzling snapshot, with the sideways angle making them loom even larger.

A lush green plant and cream-colored walls were visible in the background of the photo.

Kourtney flashed a seductive glance at the camera, squinting her eyes in a “come hither” stare. Her dark hair was brushed back, falling down her back and shoulder in loose, wet strands — as if she had just gone swimming.

The reality star appeared fresh-faced in the shot, opting to let her natural beauty shine through. Her brows seemed to be groomed and shaped as they arched high over her dark brown eyes. She slightly parted her lips, which looked to have a dusty rose shade.

At the time of this writing, Kourtney’s 92.1 million followers liked her post more than 1 million times. The photo also received close to 9,500 comments. Fans were eager to reveal their feelings about her latest look, filling the comments section with praise for her bikini shot.

One took a jab at Kim Kardashian‘s infamous comment about Kourtney, in which she called her the “least interesting” Kardashian-Jenner sister to look at.

“Most interesting to look at,” the fan wrote, adding red and pink hearts.

Others were simply in awe of her beauty.

“All natural and flawless,” shared a second social media user, including a red heart.

“Pretty,” added a third person, including two cat heart-eye emoji.

“Wooosh,” responded a fourth follower.

In addition to sharing sweet snaps of her three children, Kourtney frequently posts bikini shots of herself. As The Inquisitr previously reported, one of her latest pictures featured the reality star clad in a burnt orange two-piece, lounging by the pool.