‘Playboy’ Model Tiffany Toth Flaunts Her Enviable Curves In Skintight Leggings

Tiffany Toth showed off her curves to her 1.4 million Instagram followers on Thursday, May 14, with her most recent post. The American Playboy model took to the photo-sharing app to upload a two-photo slideshow of herself clad in a skintight workout set that saw her derriere take center stage.

The photos captured Toth turned with her backside to the camera. She looked over her left shoulder to gaze at the onlooker. She curled her lips into a half-smile in the first shot while the second showed her smiling brightly. She was outdoors in front of bushes and red flowers and tagged Orange County, California, in the post.

Toth opted to wear a two-piece set that boasted a camo print in light gray against a background that was only slightly darker. It included a pair of leggings that sat around her navel, hugging her slim waist. The pants were made of a thin fabric that outlined her booty, highlighting her hourglass figure. Up top, Toth rocked a sporty crop top that left a bit of her midriff exposed. Her set was from Jed North Women, according to the tag.

In her caption, she said she has been wearing nothing but activewear, pajamas and bikinis lately, and joked she hopes it stays that way.

She accessorized her look with a pair of stylish black-framed shades. Toth wore her blond hair swept over to one side and styled down in wavy strands that fell onto her back and chest.

The photos garnered more than 19,200 likes and upwards of 340 comments in under a day of being posted. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for Toth.

“A perfect body shape for a women,” one user wrote.

“So beautiful!!! And super cute outfit!” raved another fan.

“Ugh you’re so cute,” a third admirer chimed in.

“When it comes down to the most beautiful woman I follow, I’d have to say you would be my first choice. Been following you for over 8 years always sending endless Love to you Tiffany, from San Diego California,” replied a fourth fan.

Toth often flaunts her enviable body on her social media. As The Inquisitr has noted, she previously shared a sizzling photo of herself in a neon yellow lingerie set that left little to the imagination. Her bra and panties were made of a lace fabric that made it pretty much entirely see-through. She completed her provocative look by wearing a pair of thigh-high nude stockings that she attached to her lingerie with the help of suspender belts.