‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Samantha Hoopes Sizzles In Patterned Bikini While Holding Her Baby George

Sports Illustrated model Samantha Hoopes showed off her post-baby body in a new Instagram post on Friday. Samantha and her fiance Salvatore Palella welcomed their son George last August and it’s clear that mom is head-over-heels in love with her little guy.

The new Instagram post showed Samantha holding George while standing outdoors. There was a lot of lush greenery behind them and a pool nearby. Samantha stood on the wood deck, some lounge chairs behind her. One chair had a towel spread over it along with a book on the towel and it appeared that there were some pool toys for George floating in the water.

The Sports Illustrated model held George on her hip and he smiled toward the camera. He appeared to have striped swim shorts on and his brown baby hair was swept over his forehead to one side. He looked adorable, and Samantha gazed down and smiled as she held him.

Samantha wore a red and white patterned bikini that showcased her insane post-baby physique. The triangle top had ties over the shoulders and was skimpy enough to reveal a lot of the model’s deep cleavage. The matching side-tie bikini bottoms sat low on Samantha’s waist and accentuated her long, lean legs and flat tummy.

This isn’t the first time that Samantha has posted a bikini snap on her Instagram since welcoming George last summer. In fact, she worked with Sports Illustrated a few months ago and was open and honest about the journey she has navigated. She looked fabulous then in a blue bikini and she looks amazing in this new snap too.

By the looks of things, Samantha’s 1.1 million followers agree. The post had more than 12,000 likes in just one hour along with about 120 comments. While many people praised Samantha herself, quite a few gushed over George and his baby rolls.

“Omg your son is the most ADORABLE baby in the world,” wrote one follower.

“Omg what a hunk! He’s precious,” said a fan.

“Look at his little belly babies are the most precious and cute things in the world,” declared another follower.

“You are stunning and so sexy babe,” someone else praised.

Samantha didn’t reveal exactly where she and George were located as they soaked up the sun in this new snap. However, Salvatore did share a photo of the two a few days ago via his Instagram page and it looked like it might have been taken in the same spot as this new post.

The geotag in that post signaled that they were in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan in New York. In the caption, Salvatore noted that Samantha and George were enjoying the sun during the quarantine.

The Sports Illustrated model welcomed George less than a year ago, but she hasn’t held back in embracing her post-baby body. Samantha looked stunning in this latest bikini snap and her followers couldn’t get enough of her little guy.