Yanet Garcia Flaunts Famous Backside In Tight, Cherry-Print Leggings: ‘It’s Friday’

Yanet Garcia showed off her famous backside on Instagram once again, and this time she was clad in a pair of cherry-patterned leggings. The update has only been live on her page for under an hour, but it’s earned rave reviews from fans.

The photo captured Garcia on top of the world. She sat on a white ledge with her back facing the camera and appeared to be on a rooftop deck, perhaps at her apartment building. In front of her were several buildings and a range of mountains in the distance. As her geotag indicated, she was in Los Angeles. It looked to be the perfect day, and the sun was shining without a cloud in sight. Yanet looked over her shoulder and into the camera with a slight smile.

The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” opted for comfort on a sunny day. On her upper half, she sported an oversized sweatshirt with a bright red hue. It was a far cry from her typical skimpy attire and draped off her figure. The fabric bunched up at the bottom, and its stretchy band rested on her hips. The piece boasted a simple hood, but Yanet opted to leave it down and not cover her head.

On her lower half, she sported something a little sexier and tighter — sizzling in a pair of cherry-print leggings. The garment was primarily white and had a red and green cherry pattern on its body. The pants clung tightly to her fit legs and hugged her pert derriere to perfection. Garcia didn’t add any jewelry to the casual look, but she shaded her eyes from the sun with a pair of large silver-rimmed aviators.

She styled her golden brown tresses with a side part, and her hair fell down both shoulders. It appeared as though Yanet wore a very minimal amount of makeup with what looked like defined brows and a light red lipstick on her pout. In her caption, she simply wrote that it’s Friday.

The post has raked in over 119,000 likes and 600 comments in an hour. Some Instagrammers commented on the photo to rave over Yanet’s figure while countless others expressed their excitement for the weekend.

“TGIF all day long. Love the cherries,” one follower commented with a series of hearts.

“Bootyyyyy!!! Beautiful chica!!!! Booty & leg goals,” a second Instgrammer chimed in with a few flames.

“You are the most beautiful model ever,” another social media user gushed.