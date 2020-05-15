Elsa Jean Lounges Around In A Comfy Blue Lingerie Set While Revealing She’s ‘Bored’

Elsa Jean took to her Instagram account on Friday afternoon to show some skin in a skimpy outfit. The model went scantily clad for the pic while revealing that she was feeling bored.

In the stunning snap, Elsa looked hotter than ever as she rocked a dark blue lingerie set. The comfy-looking underwear featured a sports bra that fit snugly around her ample bust. The garment also included white trim and thin straps that showed off her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching panties wrapped tightly around Elsa’s tiny waist and curvy hips, while accentuating her flat tummy and toned abs in the process. Her lean legs were also visible in the shot. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger.

Elsa sat on a gray couch with one hand resting behind her for balance and the other on top of her head. She arched her back and pressed her knees together while giving a piercing glare into the camera.

Elsa wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled the golden locks in sexy curls that cascaded over her shoulders and fell down her back.

She also decided on a gorgeous makeup look. The application appeared to include mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of pale pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and brow bones. She seemed to complete the glam look with dark pink lipstick.

Elsa’s over 1.9 million followers fell in love with the snap. The photo pulled in more than 25,000 likes within the first 40 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 350 remarks on the post during that time.

“Lord! You look beautiful!” one follower wrote.

“Wow sexy goddess,” stated another.

“You are so beautiful!!” a third social media user gushed.

“You are really so splendid as always,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have come to expect to see her rock revealing ensembles in her sexy online snaps. She’s seen sporting skimpy lingerie, tiny tops, and tight dresses on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Elsa recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a black thong and a white top while getting steamy in the bedroom. To date, that photo has earned more than 84,000 likes and over 920 comments.